Switch nightclub in Preston

Prime Minister Boris Johnson yesterday announced stage four of lifting restrictions which will put an end to the rule of six.

A number of clubs are finally set to reopen on Monday, July 19.

The Warehouse nightclub

Venues such as Switch, The Warehouse and Popworld in Preston are already taking bookings for “Freedom Day”, as it’s being dubbed.

The Warehouse, an alternative nightclub on St John’s Place, also opens at 8pm offering music genres such as rock indie and dance across three floors.

A spokesperson for Stonegate Group which owns Popworld on Church Street in Preston, said: “We welcome the Prime Minister’s positive announcement whilst we await confirmation that July 19 will enable all our businesses to reopen and welcome our customers back.

Popworld

“We particularly look forward to reopening our late-night venues, which have been closed for the past 16 months, and to seeing our teams re-energise the clubs and bars as our customers celebrate, meet groups of friends and get back on our dancefloors.”

Kate Nicholls, Chief Executive of UKHospitality, welcomed the announcement, but added: “It will still be a long road back for businesses that have been forced to take on debt just to survive, especially with the reintroduction of business rates payments.