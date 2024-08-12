Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Get ready for a scorcher at work as Monday could be the hottest day of the year 🌞

Monday 12 August could see temperatures reach 35°C, marking the warmest day of 2024

It’s all being caused be high-pressure winds bringing warm air from Europe

London, East Anglia and the Home Counties will experience the highest temperatures

The weather has raised questions about when it becomes too hot to work, as employees feel increasingly uncomfortable

Monday (12 August) could bring the hottest day of the year so far, with temperatures expected to peak between 34-35°C under sunny skies across much of the UK.

According to the Met Office, high-pressure winds drawing warm air from Europe led to rising temperatures on Sunday, which are set to stay elevated on Monday before returning to average levels on Tuesday.

While temperatures are unlikely to surpass the UK’s all-time high of 40.3°C recorded at Coningsby, Lincolnshire, on 19 July 2022, London, East Anglia and the Home Counties are predicted to experience the warmest conditions, with London reaching 33°C, Manchester 26°C and Edinburgh 21°C.

“It’s going to be hot," said Met Office forecaster Craig Snell. "The weather is coming with a lot of humidity, so it will feel quite uncomfortable out there across central eastern England." It all means that the question of when it’s too hot to work is becoming increasingly prevalent, because nobody wants to melt at their desk - no matter how dedicated they are to their job.

Employees across the country may find themselves wondering about their rights, and the responsibilities of their employers in ensuring safe working conditions during heatwaves.

But what are the rules and guidelines employers must follow, how can workers navigate uncomfortable and potentially hazardous temperatures at work, and when does it get so hot that we can all collectively throw in the towel (or mop)?

When is it too hot to work?

Tourists refresh themselves in the water of a fountain in downtown Rome in 2005 (Photo: VINCENZO PINTO/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Unfortunately, in the UK, there isn't a specific maximum workplace temperature set by law that automatically triggers sending workers home.

That being said, employers are legally required to maintain reasonable working temperatures under the Workplace (Health, Safety and Welfare) Regulations 1992, which stipulate that employers must provide a comfortable working environment.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) says that employers should take action if the temperature inside a workplace is uncomfortably high, which could include providing fans, ensuring ventilation, allowing flexible working patterns, or time for breaks to cool down.

The Government’s web page on the matter says that during working hours, indoor workplaces must maintain a “reasonable” temperature, but there are no legal requirements that specify minimum or maximum working temperatures.

While guidelines recommend a minimum of 16ºC (or 13ºC for physical work) as a comfortable working temperature, there is no specific guidance regarding a maximum temperature limit.

Employers are obligated to adhere to health and safety laws at work however, which include maintaining a comfortable temperature and ensuring clean, fresh air.

If employees find the workplace temperature uncomfortable, the Government says they should “talk to their employer”.

Can I refuse to work or leave?

There is no automatic right to leave the workplace due to high temperatures, but employees may refuse to work if they believe they are in serious and imminent danger.

This is protected under the Employment Rights Act 1996, but the situation must be extreme and clearly justified.

If the workplace becomes uncomfortably hot, employees should raise the issue with their employer.

I feel unwell at work - what should I do?

If you start to feel unwell at work due to high temperatures, it's important to take action promptly to avoid any health risks.

Inform your employer, supervisor or manager immediately about how you're feeling - they have a duty to ensure your health and safety at work.

If possible, move to a cooler area within the workplace. Use any available fans, ventilation or air conditioning to lower the temperature around you.

Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated, but avoid sugary or caffeinated drinks, as they can contribute to dehydration. If you feel faint or dizzy, find a place to sit down and rest until you feel better.

Don't push yourself to continue working in uncomfortable conditions, and if your symptoms persist or worsen, seek medical advice promptly; heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion or heat stroke can be serious if not treated promptly.

How are you coping with the heat? Have you experienced challenges at work? Share your thoughts, tips and experiences in the comments section.