‘We need a hospital, not shops!’ - Your view on plans for the former Ikea site

Councillors in South Ribble have made a cross-party call for a rethink of the latest plans for the Lancashire Central development near Bamber Bridge.

Lancashire County Council unveiled a revised vision for the 65 hectare plot – which was previously earmarked for a flagship Ikea store – in April.

The 65 hectare Lancashire Central site, formerly known as the Cuerden development

It was revealed that the scheme, close to the junction of the M6 and M65 motorways, was to shift from being a retail-led development to a distribution hub.

The new plans indicated that the site – formerly known as the Cuerden development – will be dominated by warehouses and light industrial units when the first phase opens in 2021.

Now they are being asked to think again.

Here are your views:

Would make a good site for a new central hospital.

Sheena Buckley

Build us a new hospital! The one we have is falling apart, leaks with even the slightest bit of rain, is single glazed, doesn’t have enough theatres or beds to cope with the increased demand/population, wards aren’t physically big enough, parking is a nightmare and there are no nice outside spaces/gardens for patients to get out in or the children on the kids wards to play in.

Why has a hospital not been a consideration? We desperately need one.

Steph Wod

The government probably don’t think we need one. The space and facilities are being under utilised by mismanagement. All that is needed is a new way of working. In other words everyone else’s fault accept the government’s

Alison Robinson

None turn it back to farmland! Like Preston needs more shops!!

Paul Balshaw

The ideal is for a major new hospital to serve the Central Lancashire conurbation, however I’d anticipate funding for such a project is around 20 years away if we’re lucky. But that could also unlock huge swathes of land on which to build homes at both existing hospital sites in Fulwood and Chorley.

David Lawson

Whatever is decided they need to sort out bamber bridge first. The congestion is pretty awful now and any development will make it unbearable. If they can’t then turn it back into fields.

Veronica Seed

A huge charity shop

Danny Mort

If logistics is a growth sector then why are there empty units in neighbouring Walton Summit and Buckshaw, are the units not big enough? There are new units going up near B&Q anyway. Unpopular opinion would be to extend the M65 through it towards Flensburg Way but it seems the A582 will be dualled anyway. The location would be an ideal place for a new hospital to serve the borough and Preston

Rob Randell

The area needs a HOSPITAL, not more shops...

Nich Chatburn

A new hospital with Parking for STAFF patients and visitors .

Liz Dean

Great location for a hospital.

James Summer