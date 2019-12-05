Vibrant new Chorley bar, cafe and restaurant Calico Lounge reveals Market Walk opening date

A vibrant, retro-inspired new bar, cafe and restaurant has revealed when it will open its doors in Chorley's new Market Walk extension.

The Calico Lounge, a family-friendly new venue, will welcome its first customers inside its cosy and quirky interior on Wednesday, January 15.

It will make its home in the standalone unit opposite the entrance to the new six-screen cinema in Union Street.

"We’re really looking forward to throwing open the doors at Calico Lounge in Chorley", said manager David Matthews.

"The builders are currently hard at work finishing off Calico Lounge in time for our opening on January 15.

"Our Lounge will be a home from home, offering delicious food and drinks, all day, on your doorstep

The new cafe/bar/restaurant will create 25 jobs in Chorley. Pic: The Loungers

"The team are really looking forward to becoming part of the Chorley community."

Calico Lounge will be the latest in a growing number of Loungers restaurants across the UK when it opens in January.

READ MORE: Baker Greggs opens new shop in Chorley

Loungers are known for their family-friendly, retro-inspired cosy retreats, where eclectic artwork and quirky curios sit next to oversized vintage sofas and old school benches.

Manager David Matthews said the Chorley venue will boast the same eclectic style, with "strikingly painted table tops and statement lighting".

The family-friendly venue will have a selection of games and books, colouring pencils and pads and a full children's menu. Pic: The Loungers

"Calico Lounge will cater for all tastes throughout the day", said David.

"Whether you’re looking for the best coffee in town, a business lunch with colleagues or a lazy all-day brunch, Calico Lounge promises to be the perfect place to relax and unwind.

"The all-day menu features everything from the famous authentic tapas and Hero Burger to Tin Pan Louie’s beef chilli, packed paninis and the best mac and cheese you’ve ever tasted. And then there's the ever-changing specials menu.

"And Little Loungers, vegans and those favouring a gluten-free diet are well catered for with their very own menus.

The Calico Lounge will open on January 15, 2020. Pic: The Loungers

"Whether its simple breakfast options like Marmite on toast or our fab Veggie Breakfast with cheddar and sweetcorn fritters, hash browns, baked beans, slow-roasted tomato, button mushrooms, spinach, wood-roasted peppers, fried egg and toast."

READ MORE: Makeover for rock and roll cocktail bar Kuckoo in Preston

Calico Lounge will serve a wide-range of cocktails and craft beers, but will also remain a family-friendly venue at the heart of the community.

"Particular attention will be paid to families and there’ll be a fine selection of games and books, colouring pencils and pads, a full menu just for Little Loungers and high chairs and baby-change facilities are available for the tiny ones.

"The team are looking forward to becoming part of the community and will support local groups and initiatives wherever possible.

"The team will be holding regular fund-raising events as part of their commitment to making a difference in the community."

READ MORE: Cheers to the latest 'micro' drink ventures in South Ribble

The restaurant has partnered with Derian House Children’s Hospice and said it will donate 20p from each coffee sold, and 50p from each burger sold, to the local charity in its first month of trading.

The Lounges restaurants are known for their vibrant, retro-inspired and cosy interiors. Pic: Loungers

A community notice board will also be available for those wanting to publicise events and a book swap area will be kept well stocked.