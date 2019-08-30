UCLan student has launched her own microblading clinics in Lytham, St Annes and Kirkham

A St Annes student has launched her own beauty clinics, which has helped people with alopecia feel more confident.

Living in a selfie culture, 20-year-old Emily Hudson took an interest in microblading and trained at NB Professional, in Clifton Drive South, where she now works on a self employed basis by hiring out space for clinics.

Microblading is the semi-permanent technique of enhancing the eyebrows. It is when pigment is scratched into the skin in fine strokes, which resemble the hair. This is done by using a hand tool with a blade formed of tiny needles.

She is already having major success with her clinics, as one of her clients has alopecia and hasn’t had eyebrows for a while. Through Emily’s microblading technique, she now has eyebrows and feels more confident.

Emily, who is at UCLan, studying Forensic Science, said: “I started on the ultimate brow design course at NB Professional and then proceeded onto the microblading course.

“As eyebrows have always intrigued me, I thought I would give it a shot.

“The course was amazing and I would recommend it to anybody thinking of doing it. Learning about all the different hair patterns and having a go on models is an experience I will never forget and I will continue to use in the future.”

Although, it has been mainly used by women, the treatment is also for men.

Emily currently has clinics around Lytham and has recently started at Cedar in Kirkham. She is currently organising for more clinics, particularly in Preston.

For more information, contact Emily on her Instagram at emhudson_microblading.