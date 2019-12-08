Turnover boost for Lancashire agency in year of new clients

Lancashire-based marketing agency ICG is celebrating following a year, which saw 11 new client wins and a 10 per cent increase in annual turnover.

ICG said it has noticed a greater demand for social and digital services from the market, which has supported this year’s organic growth and new client wins.

The Warton firm welcomed European blind manufacturer, Luxaflex, pensions and investment specialists Embark, infection and prevention experts Vernacare, premier house-builder Kier Living and Scottish Southern Electric Network (SSE) to their growing portfolio.

Each client has appointed ICG to handle a range of design, digital and PR projects.

Simon Couchman, joint managing director at ICG, said: “We’re thrilled to be working with such a diverse range of companies and have got some very exciting activity in the pipeline for each of them.

“The start of 2019 was challenging and we noticed that their had been a slight shift in market demand. However, this didn’t last long and through organic growth we’ve welcomed 11 new clients and witnessed greater demand for our social and digital services.

“We’re now planning ahead for 2020 and the team are looking forward to what the new-year has in-store”.

To accommodate their growing portfolio of clients and to drive the agencies growth into 2020, ICG has welcomed four new recruits to the team.

Jenny Clark has been appointed as PR manager, Iain Wood takes on the role of PPC and SEO specialist, Gemma Johnson joins the team as digital marketing executive and Jodie Moon as PR and marketing executive.

Simon Couchman added: “We’re delighted to welcome Jenny, Iain, Gemma and Jodie to the ICG family. Their wealth of knowledge and experience will be a huge asset for both the agency and our clients moving forward into 2020.

“They’ve joined the organisation at an exciting time, as we continue to grow and develop new services for our clients."

The firm celebrated its 25th year in 2019 with a series of fund raising efforts for charity.