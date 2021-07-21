TSB bank in Bamber Bridge closes for a week due to Covid

The TSB branch next to Morrisons in Station Road has been shut since the weekend after staff were pinged by NHS Test and Trace.

The bank has not said whether any staff have tested positive, but they have been asked to self-isolate for the required 10 days after coming into close contact with someone who has it.

A TSB spokesman said: "The branch is closed as we are following the requirements for Covid. We will continue to prioritise the safety of both customers and staff and comply with the current requirements."

TSB in Station Road, Bamber Bridge has closed until next week due to staff self-isolating. Pic: Google

A sign posted on the entrance to the branch says: "Unfortunately, due to circumstances out of our control, the TSB branch in Bamber Bridge will be closed for the whole week."

The note advises customers to visit their nearest branches in either Fishergate, Preston or Market Street, Chorley.

Branch manager Shaun Stone said customers unable to make the trip to Preston or Chorley can also make use of the banking services at the local Post Office behind Morrisons.

He said: "Customers can utilise our partnership with the Post Office where you can pay in cash using a debit card or cheques using your pay in slips and a specific envelope which they can provide (subject to availability).

"You can also withdraw up to your ATM limit and get a balance. More details can be found searching “Post Office” in the search option on our website.

"We will strive to keep the ATM in service as much as possible where you can access cash, most card limits are now £500 per day.

"You can also deposit cash or cheques (expect a delay on these crediting your account) access mini statements, pay bills, transfer funds and more.

"Apologies for the inconvenience this may cause, I understand how important a local branch is to a community and we plan to reopen again next week unless circumstances change."