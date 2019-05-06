Tree-mendous idea from county recruitment team

A Lancashire business is aiming to put down roots and not in the metaphorical sense, every time it has a successful contract.

Walmsley Wilkinson Associates, the Sawley-based recruitment business which specialises in management appointments across the UK and Europe, is a committed supporter of The Woodland Trust.

Linda Walmsley and Taryn Wilkinson of Walmsley Wilkinson Associates

Each time the business places a candidate with one of its clients, a donation is made for the planting of trees and woodland conservation.

Linda Walmsley, director of Walmsley Wilkinson said: “Both myself and my co-director Taryn Wilkinson have personal memberships in the Woodland Trust and we are passionate about protecting both our woodlands and the trees in our urban streets.

“We therefore decided that our business should also support this very worthy charity and what better way to do this than by donating, each time we assist a candidate to secure their next career opportunity.”

Linda added: “We are fortunate to be based in a rural location, with stunning views from our office of the surrounding countryside, we look out upon trees and it just seemed so fitting that we should link new careers with new trees.

“We also forward good luck cards to our candidates which explain that their success in a new role means the planting of a new sapling.

“People tell us that it’s a thought-provoking act when they are contemplating their start and subsequent growth in their next appointment.

“The Woodland Trust undertakes excellent work and we wish them all the best with its ambitious plans to plant 64 million trees over the next 10 years.”

Walmsley Wilkinson Associates was launched in the summer of 2018 as a boutique recruitment search and selection business.

It specialises in executive and management level recruitment both UK and internationally.

Its founding partners, Linda Walmsley and Taryn Wilkinson, left senior roles within a global corporation, where they headed up the inhouse talent acquisition function, so they possess a wealth of experience in “all things people, talent, recruitment and resourcing”.

They said that although they support a range of clients from large corporations to owner managed businesses, they are proud to be a small to medium sized enterprise themselves, understanding that in order to achieve business growth you need the right people, processes and technology in place, that is, if you don’t get it right, then these areas can cause the biggest headaches and have an incredibly negative impact on the bottom line.

They believe that despite any challenging market conditions, no hiring challenge is too difficult, no brief is too specialist, no geography a problem – they specialise in identifying hidden talent.