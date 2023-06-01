Trafford Centre appoints Simon Layton as Centre Director

Trafford Centre appoints Simon Layton as new Centre Director

Simon, who lives in Chorley, will lead the on-site management team across multiple functions to ensure the smooth running of the iconic centre and a safe and secure environment to visit and work.

Simon joins Trafford Centre from Marks & Spencer where he was Head of Region, leading a team of 20 store managers across the Greater Manchester area in multiple formats, having previously led the Northern Irish business and, earlier in his career, multiple large stores across the UK.

He brings a wealth of retail experience in working as part of field and central support leadership teams and has landed multiple new programmes and initiatives.

Trafford Centre

A key objective for Simon’s new role will be to build strong relationships with each of the brands in the centre, listening to guests and tenants to react quickly and drive growth, creating an inclusive environment that reflects the diverse mix of stores, hospitality and leisure activities.

Simon Layton, Centre Director of Trafford Centre, said: “This is my dream job! I absolutely love Trafford Centre and have been visiting since it first opened nearly 25 years ago. Not only is Trafford Centre a world-renowned shopping and leisure destination – it is an experience and quite unique. To have the opportunity to lead such an operation is incredibly exciting. I am looking forward to working closely with the team to build a culture where everyone truly feels a part of the future vision. I am really clear that I want to protect the magic of Trafford Centre in all that we do – it is what makes it special and different and should be embraced.”

Megan Keany, Property Management Director at Savills, the appointed managing agent at Trafford Centre, said: “The role of Centre Director is a hugely important appointment, requiring the right experience and understanding of retail alongside the ability to build diverse relationships and manage vast operational demands. Simon is an ideal fit, bringing a huge amount of relevant experience and a genuine passion for the centre. We look forward to seeing him bring his vision for Trafford Centre to life.”

