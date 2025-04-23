Tomorrow’s World: Designers of the future get hands on with sustainability experts

By Liam Carter
Contributor
Published 23rd Apr 2025, 13:41 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2025, 13:44 BST
Architecture students at University of Central Lancashire have been given a rare opportunity to gain hands on industry experience with award-winning sustainable design practice, ECD Architects. The partnership aims to help equip the next generation of architects with the skills needed to build a sustainable future, as well as providing an essential link between the students and the working world.

Taking place since 2023, over 100 students have participated in lectures, workshops, and a site visit to some of the 3,500 homes ECD Architects is working on in Renfrewshire, Scotland.

The students have gained an understanding of the importance of retrofit and how to put it into practice, including modelling buildings, analysing thermal performance, using Passivhaus design tools - the building standard aimed at delivering new and existing net zero buildings, as well as dealing with on-site queries.

Wolfgang Küchler, senior architect and qualified retrofit coordinator at ECD Architects, says: “Having designers who understand retrofit is vital, to maximise the energy efficiency of existing buildings. The process can save hundreds of pounds per year in energy costs for occupants, as well as help support the government’s target of achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

“Retrofit isn’t easy, but the creative challenges can be rewarding for both the designers and residents. It was a pleasure to take the students out of the classroom, to Renfrewshire, where they could see this firsthand.”

Lee Ivett, Academic Lead, Architecture and Construction, University of Central Lancashire, says: “Over the last couple of years we have been developing a strategic relationship with ECD Architects to ensure our students benefit from an engagement with exceptional levels of knowledge and expertise, within the field of sustainable and environmental design.

"ECD has been contributing guest lectures and tutorials to our students as well as advice to the academic team that is enhancing our curriculum. The recent site visit builds upon these experiences and initiatives by demonstrating real world application of the knowledge and theory that our students are receiving in the classroom.”

The partnership also aims to provide employment opportunities, with one student about to start a graduate position in ECD Architect’s Preston office.

Wafiyah Farouk, architecture graduate at University of Central Lancashire, says: “Having on-site experience to support the classroom-based learning has been invaluable, it allowed me the opportunity to see how our ideas are put into practice in real-world contexts. I’m thrilled to be joining ECD Architects and look forward to starting my career in a sustainability-focused design practice.”

ECD Architects has retrofitted thousands of homes across the UK to make them more energy efficient and lower their environmental impact. The company has a 60+ strong team within its offices in London, Glasgow and Preston, with 25% of its workforce being Passivhaus specialists. Founded in 1980, the company prides itself in being a sector leader in low energy design buildings of outstanding quality, with particular focus on decarbonisation, new build regeneration, building safety & cladding remediation and retrofit at scale.

