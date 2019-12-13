'Time to rebuld confidence' say business chiefs after election result

Business leaders have urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to rebuild confidence in the UK economy after his stunning general election victory.

Given his majority, the way is now clear for the Tories to forge ahead and get a Brexit deal and other major decisions through Parliament.

Babs Murphy of the North and Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce

Carolyn Fairbairn, CBI Director-General, said: “After three years of gridlock, the Prime Minister has a clear mandate to govern.

"Businesses across the UK urge him to use it to rebuild confidence in our economy and break the cycle of uncertainty."

She added: “The starting point must be rebuilding business confidence, and early reassurance on Brexit will be vital.

"Firms will continue to do all they can to prepare for Brexit, but will want to know they won’t face another no deal cliff-edge next year.

"Pro-enterprise policies on immigration, infrastructure, innovation and skills, will help relaunch the UK on the world stage.

“Despite recent challenges, the UK remains a great place to start and build a business. A new contract between enterprise and government can make the UK a global magnet for investment, powering higher productivity and living standards across the UK.”

Babs Murphy, chief executive of the North & Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce said: “We stand ready to work with ministers across government to give businesses of every size and sector, the confidence to invest and grow during the period of transition and change that lies ahead.

“The new Government now must pay as much attention to creating a firm foundation for the UK’s future prosperity and competitiveness as it does in its Brexit negotiations.

“There is no doubt that the Boris Johnston and his team must deliver a smooth and comprehensive Brexit deal.

"But the best possible Brexit deal will be of little value if inconsistent economic policies, extensive intervention, immigration restrictions and the mounting upfront costs of running a business stifling business investment and confidence are not dealt with as a priority.

“Starting today, the anti-business tone that characterised the election campaign must be consigned to history, with a more mature and realistic dialogue taking its place. “