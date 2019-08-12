This Lancashire gin has been named one of the best in the world in the International Wines and Spirits Competition

A Lancashire business is celebrating after being named one of the best gins in the world.

Goosnargh Gin, run by husband and wife Richard and Rachel Trenchard, only launched its first gin in October last year.

Richard and Rachel Trenchard of Goosnargh Gin

Now the brand has been awarded a Gold for its Chapter One – Signature Gin in the International Wines and Spirits Competition.

Nearly 800 gins from across the globe entered the prestigious awards, with only a handful awarded gold by the IWSC, which is celebrating its 50th year.

Founded in 1969, the IWSC is considered to be the most prestigious competition of its kind in the world.

Wines and spirits are judged blind by expert panels, selected from more than 400 fully experienced and qualified industry judges. Gold medal -winning spirits are re-tasted by spirit judging committees for final endorsement.

Goosargh Gin’s Chapter One – Signature Gin, distilled at the couple’s home at the base of Beacon Fell in the Forest of Bowland, gained 95 out of a possible 100 points.

Rachel, 43, said: “We’re over the moon with this award. To have received an award from the IWSC is something we are extremely happy about.”

Richard, also 43, added: “To have our gin recognized on such a prestigious international platform is fantastic. We are so proud to have put our small batch micro-distillery in the Forest of Bowland on the world gin map.”

Goosnargh Gin currently produces two gins, which are available all year round, with seasonal release and limited edition gins at other times.

The firm says: “All of our gins are chapters. This is in part to allow customers to follow our story.”