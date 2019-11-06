This is when the new Subway will be opening its doors at Preston's Fulwood Central Retail Park

Have your say

Subway has announced when it will be opening its new sandwich shop in Preston.

The American fast food restaurant has distributed leaflets to nearby residents revealing that doors will swing open at the Fulwood Central Retail Park, off Eastway, on Monday, November 11.

Signage being installed at Subway on Thursday, October 31 (Image: JPIMedia)

It will come days after the opening of two other stores on the site, with the Costa Coffee Drive-Thru and B&M both opening on Thursday (November 7) this week.

A Costa Coffee spokesman said: "We are looking forward to being an active part of the local community, getting involved with events and serving customers our delicious signature, handcrafted coffees."

Leaflets distributed to nearby residents are offering an opening week offer for a free meal deal upgrade when buying a foot-long sandwich.

There is also a grand opening sale on Saturday, November 23 where any six-inch sub and 16oz soft drink is £1

As of October 2019, Subway had more than 41,000 shops in more than 100 countries.

More than half are in the United States.