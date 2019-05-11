This is when the Makers Market will return to Preston

Details on when the Makers Market will return to Preston have been revealed.

The first ever Makers Market took place on the Flag Market on Saturday, May 11.

More than 80 talented entrepreneurs showcased their creations to hundreds of city goers enjoying what was a fantastic day in the sunshine.

And now it has been revealed that the market is planned to return to Preston on Saturday, June 8.

After that, it will come back every second Saturday of the month.

The first Makers Market on Preston's Flag Market

Mark Whittle, Preston Business Improvement District (BID) Manager, said: "From BID’s perspective, the first visit to Preston, for the Makers Market, was a huge hit.

"The Flag Market was busy all day, and fortunately, the weather was on our side too.

"Is was great to see so many local traders, including some from Preston’s market, alongside some of the regions best artisan producers, makers and creatives.

"Building on our partnership with the Makers Market team to date, it is our intention to continue to support the team, and the event, in order for it to be a monthly feature in Preston’s offer.

"Many of the traders were close to selling out which clearly shows an ‘appetite’ for these types of events.

"We spoke to a lot of the visitors on the day, many from Preston as you’d expect, but a lot that had travelled to the city centre from across Lancashire to see this event in action, and explore what Preston has to offer in a wider sense."

Taking to social media, a spokesman for the Makers Market said: "A massive thank you for welcoming us with open arms, our traders have been overwhelmed with your support for our first Makers Market in Preston."