This is when Preston will be getting the new "parcel postboxes"

Have your say

New parcel postboxes will be coming to Preston soon, the Royal Mail has confirmed.

The company announced the upgrade after a successful trial of the boxes in 2018.

The "Parcel Boxes" are coming to Preston

Royal Mail have called it the "first major change of use for the postbox since it was introduced 160 years ago."

READ MORE >>> Missing Preston schoolgirl, 15, found safe after six day disappearance



The "parcel postboxes", which will allow small businesses to post pre-paid packages securely, are being launched around the UK in August.

1400 existing meter boxes will be converted so that they have a wider aperture and secure design.

Alongside Preston, places like Newcastle, Edinburgh, Belfast, Cardiff, and Birmingham will also see their postboxes upgraded.

The upgrade will also allow customers to return some unwanted items to retailers using the parcel boxes - "at any time, seven days a week."

Mark Street, Head of Campaigns at Royal Mail, said “The parcel postboxes trial last year was a success, and we hope that the wider roll-out gives added flexibility to online sellers who might be running a business in their spare time and not keeping regular office hours.”