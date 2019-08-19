This is when Preston's new Costa Coffee drive-thru is opening

Have your say

An opening time for Preston's new Costa has been revealed.

The national coffee house is set to bring a new drive-thru franchise to the new Fulwood Central retail park off Eastway and Oliver's Place.



The retail park is already home to Aldi with a Greggs, Burger King, and B&M also on the way to the site across from the former Lancashire Post offices.

And Costa has now revealed to the Post that it will be opening the branch in October this year.

A Costa Coffee spokesman said: "We’re excited to confirm the opening of a brand new Costa Coffee drive-thru on Fulwood Central Retail Park, Preston – coming late October 2019.

"We are looking forward to being an active part of the local community, getting involved with events and serving customers our signature, handcrafted coffees."



More specific details are set to be revealed closer to the time.