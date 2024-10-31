This is how much money Radio 2 In The Park made for Preston

Sunday headliners the Pet Shop Boys on stage at Radio 2 In The Park in Preston | National World

The Radio 2 In The Park event staged in Preston last month generated more than £5m in spending in the city, it has been estimated.

The three-day gig brought artists like Sting, the Pet Shop Boys and the Sugababes to a packed Moor Park, attracting 68,100 visitors whose cash-splashing during their stay led to the multi-million pound boost to the local economy.

Only around 13 per cent of those who attended the BBC-hosted concert lived in Preston, with the majority coming from further afield. It is estimated around 16,000 visitors stayed overnight, and a further 31,000 came for day trips.

Coun Anna Hindle, cabinet member for culture and arts at Preston City Council said the figures showed the event had been a “tremendous success for the city of Preston”.

“Not only did it attract thousands of visitors to enjoy top-quality entertainment, it also delivered a substantial boost to our local economy.

“The £5.3 million spent in the city over the weekend is a testament to Preston’s appeal as a destination for major events. We are proud of the way the city welcomed visitors and demonstrated our ability to host events on this scale.

“The lasting economic impact, including the jobs supported, shows just how valuable these events are for our community. We look forward to building on this momentum for future opportunities,” Coun Hindle said.

The influx of visitors led to an estimated £2.4 million in Gross Value Added (GVA) to Preston’s economy That total excludes spending by Preston residents who are estimated to have shelled out £434,000 during the event.

John Chesworth, Chair of Preston Partnership described the gig as “a fantastic opportunity to showcase Preston”.

“Events like this not only boost the local economy through increased footfall and tourism but also provide a valuable platform for local businesses to thrive. We are proud to have been part of this venture, which has contributed to Preston's economic development and future resilience."

Helen Thomas, Head of Radio 2 said: “I’m so pleased the event has had such positive impact for the local economy, businesses and communities. All of us at Radio 2 would like to thank Preston City Council and the people of Preston for the incredibly warm welcome they gave Radio 2 in the Park when the station decamped to the city in September.

“We were delighted to broadcast live from several local venues during the build-up to the epic weekend in Moor Park and were proud to shine a light on this fantastic city across our shows during the event weekend and beyond.”