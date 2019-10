The research by Vanquis Bank asked office workers to vote for which odd little words and phrases they most hated. Here are the 10 they voted as the most annoying:

1. As per my request 14.6% Can we not just say "here's what you asked for"?

2. Synergy 14.7% This is a popular one, particularly with senior management.

3. ASAP 15.6% A little passive-aggressive?

4. Deets 15.9% Just say 'details'!

