These are the notices taped to Preston Guild Hall this morning

Preston City Council changed the locks at the Guild Hall last night.

They announced this morning that they were taking back control of the Guild Hall.

Notices posted to the Preston Guild Hall this morning

It means staff trying to get to work at any of the restaurants or businesses on the ground floor can’t get in.

The entire building is in lockdown with every single door bolted - even the door to the broom cupboard and the loading bay.

A notice taped to the shutters says: “The landlord has today re-entered the Guild Hall, Lancaster Road, Preston in accordance with the landlord’s power under clause seven of the lease.

“As a consequence of the re-entry the lease is forfeited and the premises has been secured.”

For tenants or others who want to make enquiries about the situation council representatives are based in Room C at the Town Hall all day today taking questions and addressing issues.

Another notice says: “Officers will be available in Preston Town Hall on Friday, June 21 to discuss the premises and any enquiries that you have.”

Here are the notices in full:

Tenant Notice:

Preston City Council has re-taken possession of Preston Guild Hall.

Officers will be available in Preston Town Hall Friday 21 June 2019 to discuss the premises and any enquiries with you.

If you are unable to attend today, please contact:

Michelle Moores,

Property Services Team,

Preston Town Hall

Lancaster Road

Preston PR1 2RL

m.moores@preston gov.uk

___________

Public Notice — temporary business closures:

Please bear with us while we work hard to re-open the tenant businesses within Preston Guild Hall.

Preston City Council has re-taken possession of the Guild Hall and is working with tenant businesses to ensure they are open again as soon as possible.

Sorry for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience.

__________

NOTICE OF FORFEITURE:

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

FROM: PRESTON CITY COUNCIL of TOWN HALL, LANCASTER ROAD. PRESTON PR1 2RL (Landlord)

RE: Lease dated 20 OCTOBER 2014 made between PRESTON CITY COUNCIL

(1) PRESTON GUILD HALL LIMITED (2) WILLIAM SIMON RIGBY (3) (Lease)

TAKE NOTICE that the Landlord has today re-entered THE GUILD HALL, LANCASTER ROAD, PRESTON in accordance with the Landlord's power under clause 7 of the Lease. As a consequence of the re-entry, the Lease is forfeited and the premises have been secured.

AND TAKE NOTICE that no one can lawfully enter the premises unless they a have been given authorisation by the Landlord.

Any attempt to enter the premises without the Landlord's authority may be a criminal offence and result in a prosecution. The Landlord recommends that you take your own legal advice regarding this Notice.

If you have any enquiries about the premises, and wish to discuss these in person today, then please feel free to attend Room C of the Town Hall where a representative of the Landlord will be available to discuss the premises with you.

If however you are unable to attend the Town Hall today, then alternatively please contact Michelle Moores, Property Services Team, Preston City Council, Town Hall, Lancaster Road, Preston PR1 2RL ( email address: m.moores@preston gov.uk ) Dated: 20. 6 19