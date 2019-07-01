The Pub Guide 2020.

These are the 12 pubs from across Lancashire featured in The Pub Guide 2020

The latest edition of the Pub Guide features 2000 of the best pubs around the UK.

In the guide, pubs are picked based on their opening/closing times, whether the pub is child/dog friendly, the choice of drinks, and even their garden options. The Pub Guide also gives an insight to each pub's drinks, offering people the opportunity to find the perfect pub for them. Here are the 12 Lancashire pubs featured in the 2020 edition:

This 5 star pub is based in a village just outside Blackburn and always lives up to its professional standards, making guests feel comfortable.

1. The Millstone at Mellor - Blackburn

This pub offers over 50 wines, gins and malts to its weekly guests, and allows their fluffy companions to join them.

2. The Clog and Billycock - Blackburn

This former farmhouse, well known in the Victorian era, is known for its freshly supplied seafood, keeping its customers happy.

3. The Assheton Arms - Clitheroe

With its beach hut theme and seafood menu, this place will be perfect for a summers day.

4. Oyster & Otter - Feniscowles

