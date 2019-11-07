These are some of the jobs on offer at Chorley Council right now

Chorley Council currently has a limited number of roles up for grabs.

To apply for for any of the roles listed you will need to log in to the Chorley Council website here. Here are all the jobs currently available.

1. Building Control Technical Officer Salary 24,313 - 26,217 | Location:Civic Offices, Union Street | Hours: 36.25 | Closing Date: 15/11/2019

2. Senior Building Control Officer Salary 34,788 - 37,849 | Location:Civic Offices, Union Street | Hours: 36.25| Closing Date: 15/11/2019

3. Domestic Assistant Salary 18,426 - 18,795 | Location:Cotswold Supported Housing | Hours: 20 | Closing Date: 11/11/2019

4. Housing Accommodation Officer Salary 19,945 - 21,166 | Location:Primrose Gardens/Cotswold Supported Housing | Hours: 36.25 | Closing Date: 11/11/2019

