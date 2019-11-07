These are some of the jobs on offer at Chorley Council right now
Chorley Council currently has a limited number of roles up for grabs.
To apply for for any of the roles listed you will need to log in to the Chorley Council website here. Here are all the jobs currently available.
1. Building Control Technical Officer
Salary 24,313 - 26,217 | Location:Civic Offices, Union Street | Hours: 36.25 | Closing Date: 15/11/2019
other
2. Senior Building Control Officer
Salary 34,788 - 37,849 | Location:Civic Offices, Union Street | Hours: 36.25| Closing Date: 15/11/2019
other
3. Domestic Assistant
Salary 18,426 - 18,795 | Location:Cotswold Supported Housing | Hours: 20 | Closing Date: 11/11/2019
other
4. Housing Accommodation Officer
Salary 19,945 - 21,166 | Location:Primrose Gardens/Cotswold Supported Housing | Hours: 36.25 | Closing Date: 11/11/2019
other
View more