A new study has revealed the most common reasons cars fail their MOT in the run up to the festive period – with lamps, reflectors and electrical equipment the biggest problem areas.

Insurance broker One Sure Insurance analysed data from the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency to determine the most common reasons for MOT failure among class 4 vehicles (cars, vans, motorhomes and other small commercial vehicles) in the October-December quarter.

It turns out that drivers need to be especially vigilant when monitoring their car this time of year, as almost a third (29 per cent) of cars fail their winter MOT, with an average of 2.5 issues detected.

What are the most common MOT failure issues?

Faults in lamps, reflectors and electrical equipment, which comprised over a quarter of total defects found at 26.1 per cent. Faulty or broken suspension systems, which encompassed almost a fifth (19.2 per cent) of defects. Brake failures, accounting for 15.9 per cent of defects and observed in 6.9 per cent of tests. Tyre failures, making up 12.3 per cent of defects and present in 6.4 per cent of tests. Visibility issues, which includes anything blocking the windscreen or the driver’s eyeline. These made up 7.9 per cent of total defects. Damage to the vehicle’s body, chassis and structure, which includes the frame, interior and bumpers. Noise, emissions and leaks. Issues with the steering wheel and steering system components. Faults with seat belts and supplementary restraints, such as airbags. Identification of the vehicle, such as license plates and vehicle ID numbers.

Take a look below at some of the top-rated MOT garages in the Preston area, according to Google Reviews.

2 . Preston MOT Centre, Deepdale Street Preston MOT Centre has been rated as 4.6 out of 5, by 75 customers. One wrote: "Very nice people, helpful, respectful and they don't charge you a fortune. Definitely coming back there". Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Vine Street Garage, Preston Vine Street Garage achieves 4.8 out of 5 on Google Reviews. One of the most recent reviews said: "For repairs, services and Mot you can't get any better than here. It's hard finding a decent mechanic that you can trust, I won't go anywhere else." Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . A2Z MOT Garage, Greaves Street This garage rates as 4.9 out of 5 on Google Reviews. One reviewer said: "Came in for a service and MOT. Very easy and painless experience with excellent service. Thanks to Maz for making it so easy!" Photo: Google Photo Sales