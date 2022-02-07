The Freshies 2022: Charity Lancashire awards set to celebrate local business and community heroes

Laura and Emily Leyland

The Freshies, launched by recruitment agency Fresh Perspective Resourcing and free to enter, are keen to shine a light on unsung heroes and success stories with awards recognising work which might otherwise go unacknowledged with individual awards such as 'positivity pioneer', 'captain kindness', and 'humous honcho' as well as categories including 'most treasured team', 'HR hero', 'planet protector', and 'marketing magnifico'.

“We really launched the Freshies as we emerged from the pandemic to bring some fun, positivity, and inspiration back to the region," said Laura Leyland, Managing Director of Fresh Perspective Resourcing. "They were launched deliberately with the fresh ‘twist’ in terms of categories and the more informal night itself.

"We were overwhelmed with the response to the inaugural event that it was a no brainer to do it all again this year," Laura added, with nominations for the Freshies closing on February 14th. “We actually had people and businesses coming to us checking we were going to do a second year and from then on, it was all systems go for 2022 and we couldn’t be happier.

"We've already received so many nominations across the breadth of categories that I’m confident this year is going to be even bigger and better than last.”

Forced to move to a bigger venue to meet demand following the success of the inaugural edition, this year's Freshies will take place the Tipi’s at Riley Green on Friday, 2nd September with hosts Tony Greenwood and Liam Mulligan returning to do the honours. There will also be a pizza buffet, entertainment, and dancing, with all proceeds going to Bolton Lads and Girls Club and the East Lancashire Hospice.

“The awards are a real celebration of heroes in our midst but with a twist to stand apart from the other awards ceremonies in the region," explained Laura. "There are three phases to the awards; an initial nomination followed by voting and a final round where finalists submit a five-minute video to impress our independent panel of judges.

"The bar was certainly set high in 2021 and so we are expecting a similar calibre this year, which will really make it hard for our judges."