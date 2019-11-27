The Cosmopolitan Restaurant, in Chorley, is honoured with 2020 Good Food Award

The Cosmopolitan Restaurant, in Chorley, has been named a winner of the 2020 Good Food Awards.

The Good Food Awards recognise the hard-working teams who strive for culinary excellence within their field.

More than 10,000 votes were cast for the finalists by readers, customers and fans and based upon customer feedback, nominations and votes, judges said: “The Cosmopolitan Restaurant has demonstrated exceptional levels of food quality, service and value when compared to our industry benchmarks in your category.”

The restaurant is owned by Recep and Vanda Tankut, who said: “We are delighted and would like to thank all our clientele for making it possible to win the Good Food Award. We would also like to thank our staff for their hard work in this achievement.

“The most important aspect of any restaurant is the quality of food and service, and we are justifiably proud of both. Our menu is based on using the highest quality raw local ingredients, along with the best of ingredients imported from around the world, freshly cooked by our head chef and his team with care and attention. We hope to carry on bringing new and exciting flavours, menus and service in the years to come.”