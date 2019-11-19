The CoOp backing trio of good causes in Bamber Bridge and Lostock Hall

The CoOp in Lostock Hall and Bamber Bridge is celebrating becoming the new champion of three good causes.

The Lostock Hall food store and Bamber Bridge funeralcare branch will join forces to raise money over the next year for their Local Community Fund.

Each time CoOp members make a purchase, the brand will put 1% into the fund, which will be split by Lostock Hall Juniors Football Club, Walton-le-Dale Recreation Society and Cuerden Valley Park Trust.

CoOp picked these three causes as part of its focus on supporting community spaces, well-being and skill development in its 2022 community strategy.

Jacqueline Evans, member pioneer for Penwortham, Lostock Hall and Bamber Bridge, said: "Colleagues from FuneralCare and Food are so pleased to work with CoOp members to encourage them to choose the local cause they want their 1% reward from CoOp to go to. We appreciate how vital these funds are to support local community work."

The two branches collected more than £11,000 for previous local causes between November 2018 and last October. Staff will celebrate with in-store events on Saturday.