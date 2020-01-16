Talks to inspire up and coming Lancashire businesses

Preston-based communications PR and marketing business 52M Consulting is hosting a series of monthly speaking events to inspire the next generation of Lancashire businesses

Taking place on the first floor landing at Bizspace on Marsh Lane, Preston, the early evening events will each feature a renowned business leader who will share stories of their ups and downs as well as tips for success.

Lee Petts, the firm’s managing director, said the events were aimed at budding entrepreneurs, start-ups and early stage businesses.

He said: “Starting and running a business can be daunting, but also hugely rewarding. Hearing how others have achieved notable success can act as a real spur, and stimulate new ideas.

“But it can also be good to learn from the failures that people have experienced and how to avoid them, whilst reassuring to hear how others have been able to overcome the obstacles they’ve faced.

“Our guest speakers have very varied backgrounds and come from a wide range of industry sectors, but they all have one thing in common and that’s a wealth of experience that younger businesses can learn from as they plan their futures.”

Confirmed speakers include of Damien Broughton of Lytham-based Danbro; David Culshaw, founder of car leasing business UK Carline; Tony Attard, CEO of Burnley-based fabrics business Panaz; Anastasia Kenyon, founder of Kandi Cosmetics; and Norman Tenray, CEO of construction supplies business Obas.

Mr Petts said Lancashire lagged behind other parts of the UK when it comes to new business starts.

“Data from the Office for National Statistics reveals that, in 2018, the North West as a whole was responsible for 11.29 per cent of all new business starts.

"But more locally, the picture is dominated by Greater Manchester, which was responsible for over half of all new business starts in 2018, followed by Merseyside which made up 17.95 per cent of the regional tally. Lancashire was in third at 15.13 per cent.

“These figures suggest that our biggest economic rivals in the region have a more entrepreneurial culture and that Lancashire needs to catch-up, said Mr Petts.

The first talk takes place on February 19.

For more details on all the events visit www.thinkblackdot.com/an-evening-with-2020