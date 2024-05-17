Take a look at 25 of the best tanning salons in Lancashire

Published 21st Apr 2023, 16:34 BST
Updated 17th May 2024, 18:10 BST

Summer is on the way (allegedly) and there are plenty of great tanning salons to give you that sun-kissed ‘just been on holiday’ glow.

Whether the sun bed is your thing or you prefer a spray tan we asked you where is the best place to grab a tab.

Here are the top 25.

Below are the highest-rated tanning salons in Preston, according to Google reviews

1. The highest-rated tanning salons in Preston

Sunseekers Tanning Centre on Fylde Road has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 from 90 Google reviews

2. Sunseekers Tanning Centre

Tropicana Sunbeds on Ribbleton Lane has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 from 50 Google reviews

3. Tropicana Sunbeds

The Bronzing Roomz on Station Road, Bamber Bridge, has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 from 37 Google reviews

4. The Bronzing Roomz

