Stoney Raikes Barn

Take a look around: Rustic £750,000 Burnley barn conversion with stunning views of Pendle Hill

With views across Pendle Hill and equestrian facilities on site, Stoney Raikes Barn is as quintessentially Lancastrian a house as possible. A charming barn conversion to boot, it is a rustic dream, and is on the market for £750,000.

Packed with character and charmingly unique, this home is the perfect place to squirrel yourself away for winter. Take a look around...

The property is an imposing, stone-builtfour-bed barn conversion.
The home's hallway features a stone-flagged floor and a beautiful wooden spindle staircase.
Perfect for cold evenings, the lounge has an exposed brick fireplace.
Within the living room's fireplace is a cast iron multi-fuel stove.
