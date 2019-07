And this home is worthy of royalty. On the market for £4,250,000, this Waddington hall nestled on the outskirts of Clitheroe is comfortably one of the most strikingly perfect homes out there. Take a look around...

A stunning building, the property dates back to medieval times.

Word has it that, while at dinner, the King had to make a hasty exit via a secret staircase, fleeing through a window. Despite his fleet-footed escape, he was subsequently captured and taken to the Tower of London.

While the exact date of building is unconfirmed, King Henry VI took shelter at the home after being defeated in the Battle of Hexham during the Wars of the Roses in 1464.

Accessed via two double wrought-iron electric gates, the entrance to the home itself is very Game of Thrones.

