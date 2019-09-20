Take a look around: £3.5m plot of land with private lake, eight cabins, and potential £500,000 turnover



On the market for £3,500,000 with Jackson-Stops of Alderley Edge, this 34-acre plot of land is far from your average plot of land. Located near Garstang set in the scenic Wyre Valley, it contains on it a 23-acre Cleveleymere Lake on which are built eight cabins which between them brought in £506,604 in turnover last year. And there is also extant planning permission to build seven more.

