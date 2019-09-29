Sweet smelling business on way to Preston Market

Have your say

Sweet smells will soon be wafting across the Box Market at Preston Market.

The latest trader to join is Crescent Liverpool, which specialises in luxury lifestyle products.

The ethical company’s range includes luxury handmade bath products like soaps, wax melts and bath bombs.

The company’s official opening date will be announced shortly...but the traders have already been welcomed by Preston Markets as a great new addition to the team.

Crescent says: “Our candles are 100 per cent soy; hand crafted and hand poured. All ingredients are from guaranteed sustainable sources; none of our products or their ingredients will ever be tested on animals.

“We have painstakingly made certain that all items are vegan friendly and cruelty free.

“All packaging is recyclable. No paraffin or Palm oil will be used in our products.”