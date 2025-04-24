Sustainable waste management firm doubles annual revenue

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lancashire-based waste management specialist, Envirovue, has reported an 98 per cent year-on-year growth in revenue in the 2024/25 financial year, highlighting a rising demand for sustainable waste solutions.

The business, which specialises in supporting its customers to reduce waste, cost and carbon emissions through efficient waste tracking and management, also won 40 new clients and created 12 new jobs.

A notable new customer on Envirovue’s roster is Southern Water, a project which will see the team manage waste streams across more than 365 waste water treatment works and 89 water treatment sites.

To support the new partnership, the waste management firm is also in the process of finding a new premise on the south coast, set to open and create additional jobs later this year.

Directors Alex Trenbath & Daniel Redfern

A key driver of Envirovue's growth has been its focus on technological innovation, in November 2024, the company launched an Artificial Intelligence (AI) document-checking tool designed to automate and enhance the accuracy of reviewing Waste Transfer Notes (WTNs).

This software has the potential to save businesses thousands of pounds every year by reducing errors and ensuring compliance with legal requirements.

Daniel Redfern, Director at Envirovue said: "The last few years have been pivotal to the success of Envirovue - as sustainable reporting becomes a legislative requirement, we’re proud to continuously create software and innovative services to track waste end-to-end. We’re committed to creating bespoke solutions in line with customer needs.

“Being able to show that waste management can be a cost cutting exercise, rather than a huge investment has also been a key turning point for the business. Last year we identified opportunities for our customers to save more than £2 million through strategic waste management options including landfill diversion and re-use. We’re extremely excited about the year to come as we continue to work to eradicate waste!”

To learn more about how Envirovue is working to make the UK waste-free, please visit its website.