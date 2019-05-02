Suresite in Fulwood celebrates 25 years

Business solutions firm Suresite, in Fulwood, celebrated 25 years in business with an office party for employees, customers and suppliers.

Business solutions firm Suresite, in Fulwood, celebrated 25 years in business with an office party for employees, customers and suppliers.

Suresite, in Fulwood, celebrated 25 years in business with an office party.''Simon James Williams Photography

Chairman Geoff Oldham, of Goosnargh, launched the company from his front bedroom in 1994, and it has grown to needing a much bigger base in Millennium City Park. The four directors served drinks to guests on arrival, wearing royal blue Suresite Wetstock. Guests included members of Lancashire Chamber of Commerce and local business owners.

During a short video presentation, and informal directors’ speeches, guests were told about key company milestones, including the launches of Suresite Card Services in 2005 and Suresite Wetstock in 2016.

Geoff said: “From a home-based business providing H&S and risk assessment for fuel forecourts, Suresite has grown into an award-winning SME that offers payment card processing, on- and offline H&S training and wetstock management to customers all over the world. In 2018, we moved beyond the forecourt for the first time, building a strong relationship with Costcutter and working with their convenience store owners to provide payment card processing. We’ve come a long way in 25 years and we couldn’t have done it without the amazing people who work for us. They not only give of their all, but they make head office a warm and welcoming place to be.”

Chairman Geoff Oldham cutting the cake with his wife Chris'Simon James Williams Photography