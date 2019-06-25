Support from BIBAs will go on and on

A director at one of Lancashire’s largest employers has backed the county’s top business awards to continue its support of its next generation.

Dave Holmes, manufacturing director at BAE Systems, said the Be Inspired Business Awards, The BIBAs, was keen to promote the achievements of enterprising young people making their mark across the county.

BAE Systems is a category sponsor of The BIBAs’ Most Inspiring Young Person award as well as backing its BIBAs Foundation, which provides grants to support groups and young people with enterprising ambitions.

Yesterday, The BIBAs began the second round of judging, with the panel for its Small Business of the Year category visiting finalists across the county.

Mr Holmes said: “BAE Systems has been proud to partner with The BIBAs for a number of years now and we support its ambitions to foster a culture of enterprise within Lancashire.

“As a business we spend a huge amount of effort not only in nurturing young people to become the future leaders in our own business, but encouraging young people to take up careers in subjects such as science, technology, engineering and maths which can benefit our engineering and manufacturing sectors.

“Every day I am inspired by the achievements, innovation and enthusiasm of the young people in our business and The BIBAs always provides even more inspiration when we see what is happening across the county.”

Earlier this year, BAE Systems hosted the winners of the 2018 awards on a visit to its Academy for Skills & Knowledge at its site in Samlesbury, where it provides lifelong learning for the 10,000 people it employs in the county.

Today, the judges of The BIBAs Service Business of the Year will visit applicants as part of judging known as The BIBAs on Tour.