Support for Windows 7 is due to end next week - here's everything you need to know

Microsoft are warning Windows 7 users that the decade old system will come to the software's 'End of Life' later this month.

The announcement has renewed security fears for both home users and IT professionals across the world.

Support for Windows 7 is due to end next week

If you are still running Window's 7 on your PC, here's what you need to know:

What does 'End of Life' mean?

When Windows 7 was released way back in October 2009, Microsoft committed to providing 10 years of product support which comes to an end on January 14, 2020.

What will happen if I continue to use Windows 7?

If you choose to stick with Windows 7 the software will still work, however, you will no longer receive critical updates, including security changes from Microsoft.

Ultimately this means that your PC will become more vulnerable to security risks and viruses.



What should I do if I want to continue to receive updates from Microsoft?

The software giant is advising customers who still want to receive security updates to upgrade to Windows 10

Can I upgrade to Windows 10 for free?

Sadly, the Windows 10 free upgrade offer ended on July 29, 2016.

Now, the tech giant is advising customers to purchase a new device for the best Windows 10 experience, and are also warning against installing Windows 10 on older machines as some Windows 7 devices are not compatible with the new software.

If you'd still rather not purchase a new PC to keep the cost down, you can purchase a full version of the software to upgrade your device.

Which of Windows 7's current features will be affected by the changes?

Along with the end of security support, certain games such as Internet Backgammon and Internet Checkers as well as Electronic Program Guide for Windows Media Center are scheduled to be discontinued in January 2020.

Full support details can be found on the Microsoft Windows Support website