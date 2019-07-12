Stoneygate Masterplan could bring jobs and homes boost to key area of Preston

Business leaders from Preston and across the county met today for the launch of a masterplan to regenerate a key part of the city.

The Stoneygate Masterplan is aimed at reviving an area that includes key landmarks such as Queen Street Retail Park, Cardinal Newman College and St. John’s Minster.

Designed to provide a framework for development and regeneration, the masterplan sets out an exciting, long-term vision for the area that aims to both attract investment into Stoneygate and realise its potential.

A key objective is improvement in connectivity, highlighting walking and cycling routes within the area as well as delivering stronger links to the rest of the city centre.

Creating jobs and new homes is also an aim of the masterplan, which focuses on a major area around Church Street, Avenham Lane and Queen Street..

Preston City Council is set to work in partnership with Lancashire County Council to create a better environment for residents, business owners, students and visitors alike through quality public realm improvements.

Coun Peter Moss, Deputy Leader of Preston City Council, said: “Stoneygate is a key area of Preston City Centre with huge potential and many opportunities.

"We already have excellent examples of private sector investment in the area, for instance Preston Livery and Carriage Works restoration and Cotton Court – both of which showcase what can be achieved.

"The masterplan is designed to help us raise Stoneygate’s profile, and provide a clear guide to help us meet our ambitions for this area.

“The launch is an important step in the regeneration of Stoneygate. By working together on the delivery with our key partners we hope it will kickstart and encourage further investment with other private sector bodies.

“I look forward to working collaboratively in bringing the Stoneygate vision to life.”

Nexus Planning of Manchester has been brought in to create the vision for Stoneygate.