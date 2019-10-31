Starbucks and Burger King set to open at Wesham's Mill Farm

A drive-through Starbucks and Burger King could be on their way to the Fylde coast.

Plans have been submitted to Fylde Council for a drive-through coffee shop and fast food restaurant at Mill Farm Sports Village on Coronation Way, Wesham, pictured inset.

The application, which was submitted by Blackburn-based Euro Garages, was granted in April however work has just recently started at the site, which is also home to AFC Fylde.

The company already has a KFC, BP petrol station and Greggs at the site.

Although Euro Garages did not confirm on the planning application which retailers would occupy the new buildings, job adverts have been posted by the company to work for Starbucks and Burger King at the site.

The two franchises are also listed as partners on Euro Garages’ website.

As well as the two drive-through buildings, the application also shows parking for 37 cars which would be managed by Parking Eye, according to the application.

The application also says: “Euro Garages has full control of the entire application site and will operate the brands, known as Brand Partners.”

Initially plans for a car wash were submitted, however these now appear to have been withdrawn from the application.

Euro Garages was founded in 2001 by brothers Mohsin and Zuber Issa with the acquisition of a single petrol filling station in Bury. The company quickly established itself as one of the UK’s fastest growing and most recognisable forecourt operators.

Euro Garages was contacted by the Gazette but did not provide a comment by the time of going to press.