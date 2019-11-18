Staff at Suresite Group dress up for Children in Need

Harry Potter, Where's Wally? and a jolly court jester were amongst the imaginative costumes on parade for a fancy dress fund-raiser for Children in Need.

Harry Potter, Where’s Wally? and a jolly court jester were amongst the imaginative costumes on parade for a fancy dress fund-raiser for Children in Need.

Staff from Suresite Group, in Fulwood, raised £316.50 for the national charity appeal, by dressing up, selling raffle tickets and enjoying a lunch.

Raffle prizes included champagne, donated by Hays Recruitment, M&S vouchers from Search, a Majestic classic selection of wine, gifted by branding and digital agency Seven Seven, a set of headphones donated by branded merchandise and print company Pink Sheep and a FitBit3, donated by Suresite Group.

Suresite Group has raised money every year for Children in Need since 2007.

Janine Wilson, people development manager, Suresite Group, said: “Charity fund-raising has always been really important to Suresite Group. We raise money for a number of projects, both locally and nationally.

“Our fancy dress fund-raiser for Children in Need was a lot of fun and there was a great atmosphere in the office all day. Everyone should be very proud of the money we raised.”