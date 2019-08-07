St George's HMV in Preston closes after overflowing drain pipe damages stock

Have your say

HMV in St George's Shopping Centre was forced to shut after an overflowing drain pipe damaged stock.



A spokesman for the shopping centre said a drain pipe overflowed earlier today, but has since been repaired.

The HMV shop, which opened in St George's in 2017, closed its doors while staff replaced damaged stock on its shelves.

But the spokesperson for St George's said the disruption had been minimal, and that HMV was due to reopen later today.