Spotlight shines of Lancashire's best women in business at sparkling Blackpool awards night for the EVAs

More than 650 guests saw the brightest lights of North West women in business shine at the awards ceremony for the Enterprise Vision Awards.

The EVAS are the largest business awards dedicated solely to women outside London.

Customer Services Highly Commended Michelle Wilkin of Lakeland Retreats with Sponsor Jane Cole from Blackpool Transport and Chrissy Griffin of The Lingerie Lounge Blackpool

Organised by the Pink Link Ladies networking group, the awards champion women in business and shine a spotlight on their enterprise and innovation.

From home workers to CEO’s of multi-national companies, the awards empower women and encourage others to fulfil their aspirations.

The glittering event at Blackpool Winter Gardens saw the nominees and guests enjoy a reception featuring a specially created EVAS pink gin cocktail featuring Lytham Gin by Ginception offered guests an opportunity to expand their business and network with like-minded women.

Entertainment was provided by The Voice UK’s Hayley and Geno Eccles, a female saxophonist and games courtesy of Odin Events. Blackpool-based Coral Horn, founder of the EVAS said “The EVAS spread an inspirational message that women of all ages can be successful entrepreneurs. Each year, the EVAS gets bigger and better.

Sara Dewhurst of Sandgrown Ventures receives her EVA

“This year, we’ve cried, laughed and been awestruck by the excellence of these talented women.

“They made it harder than ever for the judges who were impressed by their passion, determination and zeal.”

Heather Waters, Enterprise Manager at NatWest, said: “The EVAS are without question a brilliant way to celebrate the successes and achievements made by women in business from across the North West.

“The Alison Rose Review into Female Entrepreneurship highlighted the need for relatable role models and NatWest’s continued support of the EVAS as Headline Sponsor for the seventh year, shows that we are committed to resolving this issue by highlighting the great work being done by female entrepreneurs.

"We congratulate all of the winners and nominees, and hope they had a fantastic night celebrating.”

The full list of winners:

Small Business Izzy Arrieta of Dean Taylor Bathrooms (Kendal)

New Business Sara Dewhurst of Sandgrown Ventures (Ansdell)

Solo Business Amy Bateman of Amy Bateman Photography (Kendal)

Young Entrepreneur Holly Shafiq of The Phlebotomy Centre (Bolton)

Financial Services Louise Wood of Mortgages By Louise Wood (Blackpool)

Creative Industry Victoria Stott of Victoria Stott Design (Windermere)

Professional Services Zoe Fleming of Vincents Solicitors (St Annes)

Training and Coaching Alison Magee-Barker of AJ Lakes Consultancy (Windermere)

Hospitality Industry Kirsty Mackenzie of Lakeland Inns (Ulverston)

Customer Services Chrissy Thomas Griffin of The Lingerie Lounge (Blackpool)

Beauty Business Codilia Gapare of C-Lash (Northwich)

Health & Wellbeing Melissa Toland of Time For You (Blackpool)

Business Woman of the Year Kate Stewart of Vitality Homes (Liverpool)

Internet Industry Helen Pritchard of Helen Pritchard Online (Warrington)

Inspirational Woman Maura Jackson of BACKUP North West (Bolton)

Retail Business Suzy Spencer of Ron Spencer Cycles (Warrington)

Outstanding Achievement of the Year sponsored by NatWest

Susanna Lawson of One File (Manchester)

Four other businesswomen were hailed for their achievements:

Young Entrepreneur ‘One To Watch’ Grace Vella of MissKick (Skelmersdale)

Customer Services ‘Highly Commended’ Michelle Wilkin of Lakeland Retreats (Ambleside)

Training and Coaching ‘Highly Commended’ Catherine Best of Best at Solutions CIC (Blackpool)

Creative Industry ‘Highly Commended’ Leona Marsh of Marsh Mill Interiors (Preston)