Specialist decorator launches heritage collection to mark 35th anniversary

Heysham-based specialist decorator Frank Holmes Fine Décor marks its 35th anniversary this summer by launching an exclusive heritage collection available for commission.

The latest additions to the Frank Holmes Fine Décor Heritage Collection include two rare architectural designs from the Arts & Crafts period – "lost" raised relief designs no longer available on the high street. Master craftsman Frank Holmes and his wife, Amanda, have built their reputation on heritage decorating and restoration across northern England, incorporating traditional skills and decorative arts into their service.

“Each piece has been meticulously researched and recreated to preserve these lost decorative arts for future generations,” said Frank who has long had a passion for preserving and restoring rare, raised relief wallcoverings.

The first addition is an Art Deco frieze panel that captures the elegance of London’s Derry & Toms department store, which later became Barbara Hulanicki’s world-renowned fashion store Big BIBA. The frieze, designed by Walter Gilbert, was made by the Bromsgrove Guild in 1933, also famed for creating the main gates at Buckingham Palace.

Bronze BIBA panel

This frieze was originally installed above the store’s lift doors and one original bronzed panel is now preserved in the V&A Collection.

The second addition is a stunning Art Nouveau peacock panel designed by accomplished artist George C. Haite, which first featured as a textured wallpaper in the great exhibition of 1900 in Paris. Haite was among the most creative pattern designers of the Arts and Crafts era with many of his designs influenced by nature and Japanese art. Sculptor Luke Preston has meticulously recreated a new 3D master with an off-set pattern repeat exclusively for Frank Holmes Fine Décor.

Each of these two heritage collection designs is available for commission in plain white, which can be painted if you wish, or in limited-edition finishes, including a range of metals.

Frank, who attended Skerton High School, Lancaster, said: “It’s an honour to re-imagine beautiful decor using modern, eco-friendly materials and finishes to bring timeless masterpieces back to life for discerning homeowners who want to add interesting and rare features to their period or contemporary homes.”

Peacock panel in stone.

Amanda, who manages the office and archive collection, said she and Frank have been collecting rare textured wallpaper designs for years.

She said: “Wallpaper history can be overlooked in historic interiors as it often gets lost. Wallpaper producers collaborated with top designers of the day, including Dr Christopher Dresser, George C Haite and Owen W Davis, to keep pace with fashionable trends. Their designs are a vital part of our architectural heritage.”

From its 1990 beginnings – decorating a Morecambe restaurant with a friend – Frank Holmes Fine Décor has evolved into a highly-respected heritage restoration specialist.

The company’s traditional craftsmanship, including gilding and wood-graining, has earned them roles in prestigious North West projects. Recent work includes the restoration of Langdale Chase Hotel, Windermere and Royton Town Hall, Oldham. Their craftsmanship has also featured on Channel 4's Renovation Nation.

BIBA panel

In recognition of his ongoing work in the industry, Frank was invited to become a Freeman of The Worshipful Company of Painter-Stainers in 2024.

Frank Holmes Fine Décor co-founded and organised the first Home Interiors & Renovation Exhibition (HIRE Cumbria) in March 2025. This two-day event brought together specialist trades, innovative designers and property experts from in and around Cumbria.