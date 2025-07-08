Sixth Annual Evolve Charity Golf Day Raises Over £6,000 for Rainbow Hub

An Annual Charity Golf Day in Lancashire has raised £6,100 for Rainbow Hub in Mawdesley.

The event on Friday, 13th June was organised by Bamber Bridge-based Evolve Document Solutions in partnership with Preston-based Optimum Signs at Ashton and Lea Golf Club. More than 100 golfers from Lancashire businesses took part in a day of competitive golf, networking, and fundraising.

Now in its sixth year, the charity tournament has raised over £30,000 for local causes in total. Last year’s event raised £5,571, and Rainbow Hub - a Mawdesley-based charity supporting children with physical and neurological disabilities - returned as the 2025 beneficiary.

Daniel Maddox, managing director of Evolve Document Solutions, said: “It was amazing to see so many familiar and new faces out on the course. Everyone dug deep and really got behind the cause - it means a lot to us and to Rainbow Hub.

Organisers and competitors celebrate this year's Annual Evolve Charity Golf Day

“We’re also really grateful to Ashton and Lea Golf Club for hosting us again this year. The team there always go above and beyond to make sure everything runs smoothly, and it’s a brilliant setting for the day.”

Emma Parish, Rainbow Hub Corporate Relations and Events Manager, said: "We can't thank Evolve Document Solutions and Optimum Signs enough for choosing Rainbow Hub as this year’s beneficiary and for putting on such a fantastic event. The atmosphere, generosity and effort from everyone involved were truly uplifting.

"The £6,100 raised will go directly towards helping children with physical and neurological disabilities access the specialist support Rainbow Hub provides to help them reach their own individual potential. Events like this don’t just raise money - they raise awareness and they show the families that the business community is right behind them.”

The event featured a team competition, with prizes awarded to the top three teams, as well as individual honours for longest drive and nearest the pin. Guests also participated in a charity auction and raffle, with sports memorabilia and donated prizes helping to boost the fundraising total.

Since the first tournament, the event has attracted growing interest from both local and national supporters, including high-profile sporting figures. Past beneficiaries have included Heartbeat and The Philip Maher Foundation, with donations used to fund services for families across the region.

Shane Friend, director of business development at Optimum Signs, said: “Every year just keeps getting better. There’s something special about seeing so many people have a great time and know that they’re helping families who really need it.”

Planning is already underway for the 2026 event, with businesses invited to express interest in future team entries or prize donations by contacting the organisers directly.