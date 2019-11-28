Shoppers queue before dawn for 'Orange Thursday' as Kevin the Carrot returns to Aldi for one-day-only

Carrot chaos has gripped Lancashire as shoppers swarm Aldi stores to get their hands on limited edition Kevin the Carrot soft toys.



This year, Kevin is joined in the supermarket by Katie and Russel Sprout, but shoppers had to set their alarms early this morning (November 28) to get their hands on them.

Fans of the charismatic carrot have been queuing outside Aldi supermarkets in Lancashire to get their hands on Kevin since 6.30am.

Aldi has confirmed that its stores are experiencing 'unprecedented demand' for Kevin the Carrot toys this year.

Earlier this month, Aldi kicked off its Christmas season with adverts featuring Kevin the Carrot for a fourth consecutive year.

The supermarket said that Kevin the Carrot toys will be on sale for one-day-only, which has created huge demand for the cuddly carrot.

One lucky customer got their hands on two Russell Sprouts early this morning at the Buckshaw Village Aldi store

Aldi's Kevin the Carrot range of toys is bigger than ever this year, with giant versions of the Kevin and Katie characters, as well as Christmas jumpers and pyjamas.

Stores opened at 8am today, with hundreds of customers seen queuing before sunrise to ensure they get their hands on the toys.

This year, Aldi has stocked around two million Kevin the Carrot toys in its 800 UK stores to meet the public's demand for Kevin.

Some stories are limiting customers to just three soft toys to help manage demand

But customers have reported that some stores have already sold out of the collectable toys, despite Aldi limiting shoppers to just two toys each.

A spokesman for Aldi said: "Our colleagues opened the doors at 8am this morning and were met with an unprecedented number of customers looking to get their hands on Kevin the Carrot toys and his other friends, including Russell Sprout.

"We know our Kevin the Carrot soft toys and merchandise are incredibly popular with our customers and this year we increased the amount on offer.

"To give as many Kevin fans as possible the chance to buy the range, we have limited purchases to two soft toys per customer, but as with all of our Specialbuys products, once they’re gone, they’re gone."

If you are one of the lucky shoppers to get hold of either Kevin the Carrot or one of his friends, tweet us your pictures!

Kevin fans have taken to Twitter this morning to voice their frustration after some stores sold out as early as 8.05am - five minutes after opening.

What people are saying on Twitter

@Michelle83 said: "So gutted I didn’t manage to get the sprout and tomato to finish my daughters collection, she’s going to be so upset as had her Heart set on getting them. She loves Kevin the carrot."

@1HelzBellz said: "SOLD OUT by 8.05am .. that's ridiculous. Just been to another store and told the same story. Loads of Kevin's but only a few sprouts and tomatoes. Gutted."

@LisaHallAuthor said: "Nearly died in Aldi this morning after getting stampeded by 5yr olds and middle aged women - I only went in for hot cross buns and cocktail glasses!"