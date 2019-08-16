Shoppers evacuated from Iceland in Preston after burst pipe floods store

Have your say

A burst pipe has flooded the Iceland store in Preston city centre, forcing staff to evacuate shoppers.

Customers at the supermarket in Market Place were forced to leave their shopping at the check-outs after water flooded the aisles at around 11.30am this morning.

Shoppers have been evacuated from the Iceland store off Ringway, Preston after torrential rain caused a pipe to burst and flood the store

Staff swiftly evacuated startled shoppers after a torrent of water gushed onto the shop floor from a burst pipe.

The store's manager said torrential rain had forced the cap on a water pipe to rupture, forcing them to close the supermarket.

Iceland said an engineer is on site repairing the pipe and the store is expected to re-open later this afternoon, sometime after 4pm.

After reopening, Iceland will remain open till 7pm as usual, but families can also visit the nearby Iceland store in North Road, a ten-minute walk away.