Second national award in six years for Bolton-le-Sands pizzeria

Bolton-le-Sands pizzeria Miaitalia has scooped its second national award.

The restaurant, which has only been open for six years, was awarded Best Italian Establishment category – firstly for the north region, then overall national winner – at the the 6thFood Awards England 2019, held in Manchester last week.

The awards are a celebration of those who work hard to provide us with delicious dishes and unique experiences.

The awards recognised the achievements of local suppliers, wholesalers, chefs and restaurants amongst others that always serve the community with the freshest of products and work tirelessly within their establishments to deliver great customer service to their diners. The winners are a true reflection of the quality and excellence that remark the English food industry.

David Waddington, co-owner of Miaitalia, said: “There was a very high standard of competition again this year, so we’re all absolutely delighted to receive this national award, recognising the hard work and dedication of our great team.

“They consistently provide a fantastic standard of food and service and it’s really pleasing this has been recognised once again.

“In the six years since opening, we’ve won two national food awards and several regional ones, which is a deserved reward for staff, whilst also helping to further our reputation and popularity.

“I’d like to extend our sincere thanks to all of our customers, we’re very lucky to have a great deal of local support as well as those who travel from further afield to visit.

A spokesman for the Food Awards England 2019 said: “We would like to thank the public for making The Food Awards England the leading celebration of those who thrive in the country’s food sector.

“The awards celebrated everything related to food and provided a platform to thank those who have dedicated their whole career in providing us with great gastronomic delights. They also showcased amazing professionals that take our taste buds around the world by serving from Mexican and Italian to Oriental and the best of the East.

“We would like to congratulate all winners and finalists for their amazing achievements.”