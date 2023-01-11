What kind of jobs are available?

There are a wide range of full and part time positions available including housekeeping, children’s entertainers, gardeners, lifeguards, pool attendants, bar positions, reception and early years practitioners. There will be the opportunity to find out about all the different roles and chat to a staff member held you find the job that will best suit you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Partington's hold recruitment fair

Where are the holiday park locations?

The company are recruiting for three holiday parks - Broadwater in Fleetwood, Newton Hall in Staining and Windy Harbour in Poulton Le Fylde.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They also have jobs available at its award-winning children’s nursery, Grunty’s.

Why work for Partingtons?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Partington’s is an award winning employer where its people are at the heart of the business. They are offering competitive rates of pay and a host of benefits including holiday discounts, family and friends discounts, bonus schemes and even your birthday as a day off.

When and where is the recruitment fair?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday, January 28, 2023, from 10am to 4pm at the Newton Hall Holiday Park in Staining, near Blackpool.

For more information about the Recruitment Open Day you can visit partingtons.com/recruitment-open-day

Advertisement Hide Ad