38-year-old Priya Chauhan from Broughton reopened her homemade food business, Sawse Kitchen (pronounced ‘sauce’), earlier this month, and hopes to share her “love of food” and “passion for experimental cooking” with the people of Preston.

How did Sawse Kitchen begin?

Priya started her business, which serves Caribbean soul food fused with Indian influences, in October 2020, doing non contact pre-ordered takeaways, and then when lockdown measures were removed, she was based at a pub in Fulwood for Summer 2021.

Priya Chauhan owns Sawse Kitchen, located at the Victoria Pub in Lostock Hall. Above she is pictured cooking some jerk chicken.

Describing the inspiration behind Sawse Kitchen, Priya, who is of Indian heritage but was taught how to cook by Caribbeans, said: “I've always learned how to cook from a young age, it's just been our culture, and then it developed from that, I watched lots of Youtube, I loved experimenting and learning for myself, and that's when I created my signature dishes. These are my own recipes that I've perfected over the years, with inspiration from places I’ve been, people I’ve met, countries I’ve visited, so there's not gonna be anything else like it.”

Priya, who had previously ran a similar business named Fork and Flavour, says Sawsee Kitchen soon became “very popular” among customers, thanks to her growing reputation, the fact everything is made from scratch and that “it’s Caribbean food, which there isn’t much choice of in Preston.”

Despite this, Priya had to leave the Fulwood venue near the end of 2021, and has not been able to serve food again until finally finding a home in the Victoria Pub in Lostock Hall this month.

Left: fried chicken. Top: grilled lamb chops, cajun fried prawns, parmesan chips, paprika rice. Bottom: cajun fried prawns. Right: parmesan chips.

What is the food like?

Priya said: “The vision is to create exciting, vibrant dishes infusing flavours from around the world. Combining the recipes I've created, tried (a lot) & tested (on anyone who happened to be around) and perfected over the years.

“The idea is simple but the food is anything but – flavour-some, tasty, fusion dishes from one place in one box. And how it tastes is far more important to us then how it looks. We use the freshest ingredients, make our marinades and sauces from scratch and the whole process is completed by us.”

The menu includes individual portions and impressive combo boxes featuring food from across the world, such as asian style chicken wings, grilled lamb chops, and a garlic butter lobster.

Priya has loved cooking since a very young age, and now enjoys experimenting with food.

Where can you find Sawse Kitchen now?

Having finally found suitable premises to work from, Sawse Kitchen is now available from Lostock Hall’s the Victoria for takeaway or dine-in, once a week. It is currently open for three Saturdays and one Friday a month between 1pm- 9pm.

Priya added: “I’m excited to be back cooking, because when I'm not, it sounds really cheesy, but I literally feel like I'm missing something; I don't feel like myself when I'm not doing the food, it's what I love. I'm just so happy to be back, and all my loyal customers were always constantly messaging me asking me if I’d found somewhere. My first night was brilliant, really busy, and now I’m looking forward to the future, and hopefully buying my own venue.”

You can see more of Sawsee Kitchen’s food on their Instagram or Facebook page.

