The house is a double-fronted detached property.

Sauna and a wine store: grand coastal £1.25m mansion has it all

We all love the sea. There's something calming and reassuring about the sea. It's loud, but relaxing; cold, but made for warm days. A home on the seafront is the dream, therefore, and when it comes to such living in the UK, the North West has some of the nicest offerings going. Case in point: this £1.25m superhome.


Featuring everything from an 'in and out' driveway and electronic gates to six bedrooms and luxury throughout, this Birkdale home is about as good as it gets. Take a gander through its multi-roomed wonders...

This Waterloo Road property is on the market for 1,250,000.
The property is a six-bedroom home.
The entrance has recessed spot lighting and Karndean-style flooring.
The home's dining room features a contemporary fire surround with interior and hearth and a pebble-effect electric fire.
