Sale confirmed as Preston's Lunar Caravans is saved from administration

One of Preston's historic businesses has been saved from administration.

Lostock Hall-based Lunar Caravans entered administration on Tuesday, July 16 with specialist business advisors FRP Advisory appointed as administrators of the company.

Lunar Caravans in Lostock Hall (JPIMedia)

There were worries surrounding the future of the 50-year-old business, but today (August 15) administrators David Acland and Lila Thomas from FRP Advisory announced that the company was sold to Lunar Automotive Limited on Wednesday (August 14).

Nicholas Marks, Managing Director of Lunar Automotive, said: "We are delighted to have acquired Lunar, we look forward to working with the team, suppliers and customers as we build on this well respected brand."

Lunar Automotive is a new company which has been established to facilitate the purchase of lunar caravans.

According to Endole, the business was incorporated on August 1 and is based in London.

The Post can also confirm that all remaining 72 employees will transfer across to the new business.

Commenting on the deal, David Acland said: "We are delighted to have achieved a sale of the business to Lunar Automotive Limited and we wish them success in the future.

"Lunar is a well-established manufacturer and given this is their 50th anniversary year, the sale has even greater significance.

"We would like to thank the staff and management of Lunar who have worked hard with us over the last few weeks.

"It has been tough at times but their professionalism and positive attitude has contributed to this result.

"We would also like to acknowledge the support of key stakeholders involved within the business, in particular South Ribble Council and the Unite Union."

Lunar Caravans entered administration on July 16 following severe cash flow issues in recent months.

"The transaction sees the rescue of this well-known national brand and key part of the Preston business community," an FRP Advisory spokesman said.

"The purchase amount is not being disclosed at this time."