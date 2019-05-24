Rustic panache: Stunning 22-room barn conversion on the market for £895,000

Ostensibly, to say you live in a barn these days is very much a boast rather than an admission. Barn conversions are all the rage owing to the fact that barns are large, nicely made out of brick, and usually situated in gorgeously rural settings. We all love a barn conversion.
And as barn conversions go, this is a beauty. Described as having "rustic accents which provide that desired originality and panache" by the estate agents, this home is high-class. With underfloor heating throughout and CCTV with infrared night vision cameras, it boasts more high-tech amenities than most other barns put together. It's raison d'être is, again as the estate agents say, to "blend character with modern".
On the market for £895,000, it is successful.